Cannot be state Cong chief forever, says Shivakumar

18:15

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday indicated that he may have to step down as the state Congress president, but assured party workers that he will remain 'in the frontline leadership' of the party.





Speaking at a party event to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Shivakumar said, "Whether I'm around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 party offices during my tenure."





When some party workers expressed concern over his uncertain tenure as state Congress chief, he said, "I cannot hold the post permanently. It has already been 5.5 years, and in March, it will be six years."





"Others should be given an opportunity. But I will be in the leadership. Don't worry, I will be at the frontline," he added.





Shivakumar was appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President in May 2020. He said he had intended to resign as party president upon becoming deputy chief minister in May 2023, but was asked by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to continue for some more time.





Earlier, during his address, Shivakumar called on Congress workers to continue working for the party with hope.





He said, "Where I am is not important. I am confident the Congress will come back to power in Karnataka. Don't lose hope. We should all live on hope and continue working. We will get power, don't worry. But to achieve it, we must work hard."





Shivakumar's remarks come amid speculation about a change in the chief ministerial post as the Congress government approaches the halfway mark of its five-year term this month, a period some have referred to as the 'November revolution', citing a rumoured power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Senior party leaders have also raised questions about the KPCC leadership.





All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal had said in 2023 that Shivakumar would serve as KPCC president until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi and former Minister K N Rajanna, considered close to Siddaramaiah, have openly expressed aspirations for the post.





After the event, Shivakumar told reporters he was not avoiding responsibility but trying to set an example as party president.





"No one can be permanent here. One should leave a mark during their tenure. I will work as party president until I'm told to continue. I'm trying to set an example of how a president should work and maintain discipline," he said.





"I'm not someone who runs away. I will work as long as the Gandhi family and the Congress president want me," Shivakumar said.





As he spoke to reporters, some supporters shouted slogans calling him the 'next CM'. -- PTI