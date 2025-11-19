Boy calls cops; says mom, stepdad tried to radicalise him

12:32

A senior police officer of the district confirmed that a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered on the boy's complaint. According to the boy's complaint, he was shown the radicalising content while the family was living in the United Kingdom. "We are currently verifying the claims made by the boy in his complaint. Further steps will be taken accordingly," the officer said. PTI

Police in Thiruvananthapuram have initiated a probe into a 16-year-old boy's allegations that his mother and stepfather tried to make him join a terror outfit by showing him radicalising videos.