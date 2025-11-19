HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Around 250 booked in verification drive after Delhi blast

Wed, 19 November 2025
Share:
00:12
image
Under a large-scale verification drive carried out after the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, the Delhi Police has registered cases against 250 people across the North district, mostly for not completing the mandatory police verification process, an official said on Tuesday. 

The blast triggered by a suicide bomber, which followed the busting of a white-collar terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, claimed 15 lives and injured several others. 

"We have registered multiple FIRs after tenant and lodge verifications. So far, 250 people have been booked," DCP (North) Raja Banthia said. 

Most FIRs pertain to people living in north Delhi who did not complete the mandatory police verification process, the officer said. 

A significant number of lodges and small guest houses have also been booked for failing to follow the verification norms, he added. 

The police said the step was necessary since the blast was triggered in a high-footfall area, prompting the authorities to tighten checks. 

"Multi-agency search and verification drives were launched on a war-footing (after the blast). Police teams have visited more than 2,500 houses, checked ID proofs of the occupants, and questioned several people. The process will continue," the DCP said. 

The offenders can be booked under Section 223(a) (disobedience to a public servant's lawful order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carries a prison term of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women
LIVE! J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women

ED arrests Al Falah chairman in money laundering case
ED arrests Al Falah chairman in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post
Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO