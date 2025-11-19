Around 250 booked in verification drive after Delhi blast

00:12





The blast triggered by a suicide bomber, which followed the busting of a white-collar terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, claimed 15 lives and injured several others.





"We have registered multiple FIRs after tenant and lodge verifications. So far, 250 people have been booked," DCP (North) Raja Banthia said.





Most FIRs pertain to people living in north Delhi who did not complete the mandatory police verification process, the officer said.





A significant number of lodges and small guest houses have also been booked for failing to follow the verification norms, he added.





The police said the step was necessary since the blast was triggered in a high-footfall area, prompting the authorities to tighten checks.





"Multi-agency search and verification drives were launched on a war-footing (after the blast). Police teams have visited more than 2,500 houses, checked ID proofs of the occupants, and questioned several people. The process will continue," the DCP said.





The offenders can be booked under Section 223(a) (disobedience to a public servant's lawful order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carries a prison term of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both. -- PTI

