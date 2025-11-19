Al Falah group chairman sent to 13-day ED custody

09:16





The order passed by Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her camp office shortly after midnight records that Siddiqui was arrested late on November 18 following compliance with Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and that ED sought custodial interrogation based on substantial evidence of deception, misrepresentation, and movement of suspected proceeds of crime.





After examining ED's submissions, the court held that the investigation is at a "nascent stage," the alleged financial offences are "grave," and custodial interrogation is essential to trace further proceeds of crime, prevent dissipation of tainted assets, and avoid influence over witnesses or destruction of electronic and financial records.





The Enforcement Directorate arrested Siddiqui under Section 19 of PMLA on November 18, 2025, in connection with alleged money laundering involving the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which controls the University and its educational institutions.





The ED action follows two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 13, 2025. The FIRs allege that expired NAAC accreditation grades were falsely advertised by Al-Falah University and affiliated institutions. -- ANI

A Delhi court has remanded Al Falah Group Chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till December 1, noting in a detailed remand order that there exist reasonable grounds to believe he committed the offence of money laundering linked to large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of funds from the Al-Falah University ecosystem.