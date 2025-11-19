HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Al Falah Group chairman had reasons to flee India: ED

Wed, 19 November 2025
Chairman of the Al Falah group Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui had "incentives" to flee India as his close family members are settled in Gulf countries and he is in receipt of at least Rs 415 crore tainted funds generated "dishonesty" from students of educational institutions run by his Trust, the ED informed a court. 

Siddiqui was taken into custody by the federal probe agency on Tuesday night after it conducted day-long searches against the Al Falah University group of Faridabad. 

The University is central to the investigation into the November 10 Red Fort area blast which killed 15 and injured several others. He was produced at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan (Saket court) where the agency sought his 14-day remand for custodial interrogation.

The court sent him to 13-day ED custody till December 1. The agency informed the court that the university and its controlling trust, under the direction of Siddiqui, generated proceeds of crime of Rs 415.10 crore by dishonestly inducing students and parents to part with money on the basis of false accreditation and recognition claims. It further claimed that Siddiqui's arrests was necessary as there was an apprehension of his absconding and of non-cooperation. 

"Accused has significant financial resources and influence and has a history of serious economic offences. His close family members are also settled in Gulf countries and he has incentives to flee India. Given the gravity of the present allegations (with proceeds of crime quantified in hundreds of crores) and the potential consequences under PMLA, there is a reasonable apprehension that if not arrested he may abscond or remain unavailable for effective interrogation, relocate assets and himself beyond the jurisdiction, and continue to delay or obstruct the investigation," the ED told the court. -- PTI

