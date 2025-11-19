HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
83% patients in India could be carrying drug-resistant bugs

Wed, 19 November 2025
An analysis of swab samples taken from patients before they underwent an endoscopy has suggested that about 83 per cent of patients in India could be carrying multidrug-resistant organisms. 

Rectal and throat-nose swabs were collected between January 2022 and October 2024 from 1,244 patients in tertiary health care centres in the Netherlands, India, Italy, and the US. Overall, 462 or 37 per cent carried a multidrug-resistant organism.

Of the nearly 350 patients screened in India, 290 or 83.1 per cent were found to harbour a multidrug-resistant organism. "Prevalence was highest in India (290 of 349, 83.1 per cent) and lowest in the Netherlands (37 of 343, 10.8 per cent), with intermediate rates in Italy (66 of 209, 31.5 per cent) and the United States (69 of 343, 20.1 per cent)," authors, including those from AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, wrote in the study published in the eClinicalMedicine journal.

The findings show how rates of prevalence of multidrug-resistant organisms in an individual vary globally and reflect underlying differences in antimicrobial resistance, they said. -- PTI

