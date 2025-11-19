HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 missing from Al Falah may be involved in Delhi blast

Wed, 19 November 2025
16:31
At least 10 people, including three Kashmiris, who worked or studied at the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad are missing, intelligence sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon. Their mobile phones have been turned off.

The university has been flagged as the likely ground zero for the Delhi Red Fort terror attack.

The disappearance of the 10 people was flagged after a joint op by Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police While it is still too early to draw conclusions, intelligence inputs said the missing people may be part of the 'terror doctor' module that stuffed a Hyundai i20 with ammonium nitrate fuel oil and detonated it outside the 16th century Mughal fort. Read more here. 

