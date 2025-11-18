HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will quit politics if JD-U fulfills Rs 2L poll promise: PK

Tue, 18 November 2025
Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would have been bundled up with just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency just before the assembly elections and promised Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women across the state under self-employment initiatives.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said that his Jan Suraaj Party made an honest effort but failed to make a mark in the polls, and that he took full responsibility for the debacle. Kishor also alleged that 'vote chori' (theft of votes) happens on a pan-India level and urged national opposition parties to hold deliberations on the matter and move the Supreme Court, if needed. 

"We received a setback but we will rectify the mistakes, build ourselves and come back stronger... there is no going back for us," he asserted. Attacking the NDA, he said he has failed to understand Bihar, unlike "Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who divided people on caste and religious lines and bought votes of people using money". 

"To not get votes is not a crime... at least I have not indulged in corruption or divisive politics," he said. Kishor said he would "definitely quit" politics if the NDA government fulfils its poll promise and gives Rs 2 lakh each to Rs 1.5 crore women under self-employment initiatives. 

"People have given the mandate to NDA, now it's on the shoulders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to work on fulfilling their poll promises," he said. "Self-employment is very important; they must give the Rs 2 lakh they promised. People who don't get the money in six months' time can come to Jan Suraaj, we will fight to ensure they get the amount," he said. Kishor said as repentance, he would hold a fast for a day at Bitiharwa in West Champaran district on November 20, when the new NDA government is likely to take oath. 

The NDA stormed to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in its maiden polls.

