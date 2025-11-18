The real reason why Siddaramaiah met Modi

08:59

File pic





His demand on sugarcane price came in the wake of farmers' protest in the north Karnataka demanding an increase in the cane procurement price. The chief minister highlighted several long-standing demands of the state, including the release of over Rs 2,100 crore in flood relief, and the clearance of crucial irrigation projects in his memorandum to Modi. \





"The meeting, which comes amid ongoing state concerns over central fiscal devolution and disaster funding, covered five critical areas outlined in the document submitted to the PM," a statement issued by the chief minister's office said on Monday.





In his memorandum to the prime minister, Siddaramaiah sought a sustainable solution to the sugarcane pricing crisis.





"Following recent farmer agitations, the state government informed the PM that it had brokered a solution by mandating an additional payment of Rs 100 per tonne of sugarcane, with the state bearing half the cost (Rs 50)," the statement said.





The memorandum stressed that this is a temporary fix and placed the onus for a permanent solution on the Centre, it said. The chief minister made three key requests -- an immediate revision of the 'frozen' Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar, currently at Rs 31 per kg; an assured offtake of ethanol from Karnataka's distilleries; and a central notification empowering states to fix harvesting and transport costs.





The chief minister demanded setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur, describing it as having 'sub-par' health and education indicators and a high populace of SC/ST and backward classes, hence in need of a high-quality Referral Medical Centre.





Siddaramaiah told Modi that the state has already submitted a detailed project report, identified land, and established a government medical college in Raichur to create a basic ecosystem for the national institute. -- PTI

