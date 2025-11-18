HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Most Favoured Election Sweet: 7 Laddoo Recipes

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
12:51
image
Election times in India are also Laddoo Times. Politics and laddoos have always gone together. And laddoos really come into their own post chunavs.

Hundreds and hundreds of kilos -- 'quintals' -- of laddoos are purchased in preparation for an electoral win by the triumphant party (mostly the BJP these days) and distributed among supporters to celebrate the joy of the moment.

Pedhas figure too in these dance-in-the street victory parades and election results watch parties. Sometimes jalebis. Or barfi. Maybe even cake -- massive motichoor cakes came out when the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019; so did pink-and-green, lotus-shaped pista-badam sweets.

Regional sweets are often chosen too. Like in Maharashtra, modaks are batao-ed. Party symbol-embossed sondesh is the preferred nirbachoni or poll misthi in Bengal. In the South, Mysore pak is a celebratory sweet.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Did Al Falah group have shell network?
LIVE! Delhi blast: Did Al Falah group have shell network?

Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter
Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter

Top Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, a breakthrough Chhattisgarh Police described as the 'last nail in...

Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...
Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...

If he cannot do it this term by using his bureaucracy and experts from different fields, it will be a tragedy, asserts Ramesh Menon.

Judge dissents as CJI-led bench recalls pro-green order
Judge dissents as CJI-led bench recalls pro-green order

The Supreme Court, in a 2:1 majority, has recalled its previous judgment prohibiting the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects violating environmental norms, paving the way for reconsideration of the issue.

Tej Pratap wants Centre to probe Lalu family feud
Tej Pratap wants Centre to probe Lalu family feud

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO