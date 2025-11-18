The Most Favoured Election Sweet: 7 Laddoo Recipes

12:51





Hundreds and hundreds of kilos -- 'quintals' -- of laddoos are purchased in preparation for an electoral win by the triumphant party (mostly the BJP these days) and distributed among supporters to celebrate the joy of the moment.





Pedhas figure too in these dance-in-the street victory parades and election results watch parties. Sometimes jalebis. Or barfi. Maybe even cake -- massive motichoor cakes came out when the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019; so did pink-and-green, lotus-shaped pista-badam sweets.





Regional sweets are often chosen too. Like in Maharashtra, modaks are batao-ed. Party symbol-embossed sondesh is the preferred nirbachoni or poll misthi in Bengal. In the South, Mysore pak is a celebratory sweet.





Election times in India are also Laddoo Times. Politics and laddoos have always gone together. And laddoos really come into their own post chunavs.