Follow Rediff on:      
Terror conspiracy case: J-K Counter Intelligence Wing carries out raids

Tue, 18 November 2025
10:01
image
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in a terror conspiracy case involving a doctor, officials said. 

However, the officials said the searches are not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case. The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam. 

"The searches are about a case involving a doctor, but this is a different case and not linked to white collar terror module or the Delhi blast case," they said. The investigations are underway and further details were awaited, they added. PTI

