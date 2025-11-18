HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saudi bus horror: Consul general meets lone survivor

Tue, 18 November 2025
People gather at the travel agency that conducted the Umrah
The Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the sole survivor of the recent bus accident near Madinah that involved Indian Umrah pilgrims. 

Abdul Shoeb is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Madinah.

According to hospital officials, Shoeb is receiving the best possible medical care.

Sharing this update, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said, "Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. The consulate wishes him a speedy recovery."

The visit comes in the wake of one of the most tragic overseas incidents involving pilgrims from Telangana. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar confirmed on Monday that forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana lost their lives in the accident, with only Abdul Shoeb surviving.

The group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

A total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23. Of them, four individuals proceeded to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah due to personal reasons. The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded the bus involved in the fatal crash.

Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire.

Follwing the bus accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah set up a 24x7 control room.

The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, has provided multiple contact numbers for assistance, including 8002440003 (toll-free), 00966122614093, 00966126614276, and 00966556122301 (WhatsApp), urging family members to reach out for immediate support.

In its statement, the Indian Consulate expressed its "deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators, the statement added. -- ANI

