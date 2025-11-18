Russian President Putin's aide meets Modi

23:15





Patrushev, the chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, and Modi exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy.





The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting India next month.