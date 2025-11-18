Rupee settles 2 paise lower at 88.61 against US dollar

19:09





The emergence of foreign fund inflows, a weak greenback and lower crude oil prices helped the Indian currency resist downward pressure, traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and moved in a tight range of 88.69 and 88.58 against the dollar.





The unit finally settled at 88.61 (provisional), down 2 paise from its previous closing level. Investors were concerned about increasing import bills and the widening trade deficit of the country.





Traders were closely watching the progress on the proposed India-US trade deal as well as the domestic PMI data to be released later this week.





On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise higher at 88.59 against the US dollar. -- PTI

In a range-bound trade, the rupee settled 2 paise lower at 88.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday in line with negative sentiment in equity markets.