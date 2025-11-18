HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red Fort blast: Bomber's 'co-conspirator' brought to court

Tue, 18 November 2025
14:14
Bomb disposal squads near Red Fort
The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday produced before a Delhi court, Jasir Bilal, an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort car blast that claimed 13 lives, officials said on Monday. 

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar on Monday for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the bomb blast, the agency said in a statement. 

Wani was produced in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna. The agency is likely to seek his custody. In a statement on Monday, the NIA termed Wani an active co-conspirator behind the attack, who worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the "terror carnage." PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red Fort blast: Bomber's 'co-conspirator' brought to court
Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter
Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter

Top Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, a breakthrough Chhattisgarh Police described as the 'last nail in...

'Will definitely quit if...': PK alleges 'vote chori'
'Will definitely quit if...': PK alleges 'vote chori'

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United would have been bundled up with just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries in each...

Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...
Nitish Kumar Has The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...

If he cannot do it this term by using his bureaucracy and experts from different fields, it will be a tragedy, asserts Ramesh Menon.

Prasad made of rabies-infected cow's milk sparks fear
Prasad made of rabies-infected cow's milk sparks fear

Fear grips a Gorakhpur village after nearly 150 locals consumed 'panchamrit' prepared from the raw milk of a cow that later tested positive for rabies, officials said on Tuesday.

