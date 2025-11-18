HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rail fracture disrupts Mumbai suburban train services

Tue, 18 November 2025
09:21
File pic
A rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg stations on the Down slow/local line of the Central Railway at 7:32 am on Tuesday. The issue was addressed, and the track was made safe, with a speed limit of 30 kmph imposed at 7:58 am, according to Central Railways.

To minimise disruptions, slow locals were diverted to run on the fast line from Matunga station for a brief period. The situation has since been normalised, and train services have resumed as per schedule.

On November 6, at least four people were injured after being hit by a moving local train near Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station on the Harbour-Central line, officials said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway informed that the individuals were hit by a local train while walking along the tracks.

CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Neela says, "Four people who were walking on the tracks near Sandhurst Road station were injured after being hit by a train. All of them have been admitted to the railway hospital, and every effort is being made to treat them. We once again request that all passengers and residents avoid crossing or walking on the tracks under any circumstances."

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Earlier, the Railway Board issued detailed instructions to all Zonal Railways regarding the systematic management and disposal of garbage from trains during their journeys. The directive aims to enhance cleanliness and ensure a more pleasant travel experience for passengers, the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

