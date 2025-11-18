Rail fracture disrupts Mumbai suburban train services

09:21

To minimise disruptions, slow locals were diverted to run on the fast line from Matunga station for a brief period. The situation has since been normalised, and train services have resumed as per schedule.





On November 6, at least four people were injured after being hit by a moving local train near Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station on the Harbour-Central line, officials said.





The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway informed that the individuals were hit by a local train while walking along the tracks.





CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Neela says, "Four people who were walking on the tracks near Sandhurst Road station were injured after being hit by a train. All of them have been admitted to the railway hospital, and every effort is being made to treat them. We once again request that all passengers and residents avoid crossing or walking on the tracks under any circumstances."





The injured have been rushed to the hospital.





A rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg stations on the Down slow/local line of the Central Railway at 7:32 am on Tuesday. The issue was addressed, and the track was made safe, with a speed limit of 30 kmph imposed at 7:58 am, according to Central Railways.