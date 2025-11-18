HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navy sailor accused of 'sexual assault' of minor girl arrested in Kerala

Tue, 18 November 2025
23:50
A sailor hailing from Haryana and posted at the Southern Naval Command here was on Tuesday arrested from his rented accommodation Kochi in a sexual assault case.   

An officer of Harbour police station confirmed the arrest of the sailor on a complaint by a minor girl.   

The Southern Naval Command, in a statement, said that the Naval Provost was aware of the arrest and that it takes such matters with "utmost seriousness".   

At this stage, the allegations are under investigation by the competent civil authorities. Southern Naval Command is fully committed to extending complete cooperation to the investigating agency to ensure that the case is examined thoroughly and reaches a logical and fair conclusion in accordance with the law.   

"As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further on the specifics of the case. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community," it said. -- PTI

