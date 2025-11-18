HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navi Mumbai airport to begin ops on Dec 25 with 23 departures

Tue, 18 November 2025
12:12
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin commercial operations on December 25, 2025, an official statement from the airport operator said on Tuesday. 

The inauguration, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, set the stage for a carefully phased operational rollout, prioritising passenger safety, reliability, and comfort from day one. 

The launch will add capacity to meet the growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a statement from Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL). 

In the first month, the Navi Mumbai airport will operate for 12 hours between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour, NMIAL said.

The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8:00 AM. Shortly after, IndiGo 6E882 will depart for Hyderabad at 8:40 AM, marking the first outbound service from the new airport. 

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations. Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. -- ANI

