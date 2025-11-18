HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Municipal recruitment row: Bengal minister's daughter appears before ED

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
21:30
West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose/Courtesy X
West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose/Courtesy X
The daughter of West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment, an official said. 

Mohini Bose arrived at the ED's Salt Lake office around noon, accompanied by her legal counsel, he said. 

"She is being questioned on some specific deals," the official said. 

The central agency had also interrogated the minister's son-in-law for several hours on Monday. 

The ED had earlier conducted searches at multiple locations across the city, as part of the probe into the municipal recruitment anomalies. 

Raids were carried out at the minister's Salt Lake residence and office, as well as at a restaurant owned by his son. 

The probe agency reportedly recovered several documents and a substantial amount of cash during these operations. 

Last week, the ED issued summons to the minister's wife, son, and daughter, asking them to bring bank records and documents related to loans. 

ED sleuths have been examining possible channels through which alleged proceeds of corruption in municipal recruitment may have been used, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cloudflare outage hits X, Perplexity, ChatGPT
LIVE! Cloudflare outage hits X, Perplexity, ChatGPT

'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me: Lalu's daughter
'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me: Lalu's daughter

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has strongly criticized those who accused her of donating a 'filthy kidney' to her father and challenged them to an open debate. She also urged people to donate kidneys to those in need...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

'Will defend our people against terror': Jaishankar at SCO
'Will defend our people against terror': Jaishankar at SCO

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, advocating for a 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism and emphasizing the need for the SCO to...

DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout
DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout

Haryana DGP O P Singh visited Al Falah University in Faridabad to investigate security lapses after the discovery of a terror module linked to the university. The investigation follows a blast near the Red Fort and the busting of a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO