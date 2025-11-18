HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai cabbies queue up for CNG at 4 am

Tue, 18 November 2025
CNG pumps across Mumbai and neighbouring areas witnessed long queues for the second straight day on Tuesday, as supply disruptions caused by damage to a key gas pipeline continued to hamper refuelling for vehicles.

Most CNG pumps, including those operated by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), saw long queues from early morning, particularly of black-yellow taxis and autorickshaws, with several drivers reporting wait times of three to four hours, compared to the usual 15 to 30 minutes. 

As per Mahanagar Gas Limited, the disruption began on Sunday after third-party damage to GAIL's main supply pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) compound hit gas flow to MGL's City Gate Station at Wadala - a key entry point for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply to the city. 

MGL on Monday evening said nearly 60 per cent, or 225 of the 389 CNG pumps supplying gas to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained operational, and full restoration was expected by Tuesday noon.

"I've been waiting in the CNG pump queue since 4 am and I still don't know when my vehicle will be refilled, as there are scores of taxis ahead of me," taxi driver Sitaram Rajak told PTI. 

He was waiting in the long queue at the Tardeo MGL CNG pump for refilling. Rajak said he wanted to refill CNG early, hoping to earn well with fewer cabs operating on the roads. MGL on Monday said, "Rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by November 18 noon." -- PTI

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insisted on demands pertaining to the state, including on Fair Recovery Price of sugarcane, All India Institute of Medical Sciences for Raichur, the release of...

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

'Are elections still fair in India, or are we all witness to a macabre style of 'selection' of lawmakers? The jury will be out on this for a long time because there is no definitive evidence on either contention, at least as yet,' notes...

