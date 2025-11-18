HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP hawala money loot case: Deputy SP, three others arrested

Tue, 18 November 2025
21:17
The SIT, investigating the Rs 2.96 crore Hawala money loot case, on Tuesday arrested a deputy superintendent of police of Balaghat Hawk Force, and three others, including a relative of the main accused, for alleged criminal conspiracy, a senior officer said. 

The number of the arrested accused has increased to 15, including 11 police personnel who are already in jail, SIT In-charge and Jabalpur Crime Branch additional superintendent of police Jitendra Singh said. 

The four persons arrested on Tuesday are identified as DSP (Deputy SP) Pankaj Mishra, Jabalpur crime branch constable Pramod Soni, Panju Giri Goswami, and Virendra Dixit, who is the brother-in-law of sub-divisional office of police Pooja Pandey, the main accused in the Hawala scandal. 

Goswami is believed to be a prominent Hawala operator from Jabalpur whose network extended to Katni. 

Goswami had reportedly passed on information about the Hawala money being transported to authorities, the police said. 

The four accused were remanded in police custody for two days on Tuesday. SDOP Pandey, sub-inspector Arpit Bhairam, and nine other police personnel are in judicial custody until November 26. 

SIT in-charge Singh said Pankaj Mishra's number was found registered under the name Pankaj Sir on SDOP Pandey's mobile phone. 

Pandey and 10 others on patrol and checking duty at Siladehi bypass of national highway number 44 in Seoni on the night of October 8-9 are accused of intercepting a car travelling from Katni to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra with Rs 2.96 crore in hawala money. -- PTI

