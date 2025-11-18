HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha plans to invoke MCOCA against gutkha trade

Tue, 18 November 2025
Maharashtra food and drug administration minister Narhari Zirwal on Tuesday said despite the existing ban on manufacture and sale of gutkha, illegal consignments of the tobacco-laced product continue to enter the state from outside, causing harm to students and youth. 

The state government is considering invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the owners of gutkha companies, key operators and masterminds behind this illegal trade, a statement issued by the minister's office said. 

Zirwal maintained that instances of transportation and sale of gutkha and 'pan masala' continue to be reported in Maharashtra. 

A proposal will be sent to the Law and Judiciary Department seeking guidance on whether offences mentioned under the MCOCA can be registered against those responsible for the illegal gutkha trade, according to the statement. 

Zirwal was speaking at a meeting held in Mantralaya (secretariat) regarding action against manufacturers and sellers of prohibited food products such as gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, areca nut, 'kharra' and 'mawa'. 

He asserted the state government will enforce the gutkha ban more strictly and directed officials to undertake awareness campaigns against the cancer-causing product at the district level through various departments. -- PTI

