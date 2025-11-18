HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Karnataka Launches KEO: Low-Cost AI-Ready PC

Tue, 18 November 2025
09:04
Representational image
Karnataka is making a bid to bridge the digital divide with the launch of KEO, a low-cost, AI-ready personal computer developed locally by the state's electronics and IT department and KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited). 

With computer ownership in India below 10 per cent, and just 15 per cent in Karnataka, the compact RISC-V--based device aims to give students and households affordable access to full computing and on-device AI, addressing gaps that have kept millions from online learning and modern digital work. 

"KEO is Karnataka's practical answer to the digital divide. It is not a luxury device, it is an inclusion device," said state IT Minister Priyank Kharge. "Affordable mass computing will allow every student, every small business and every household to participate fully in the digital economy," he said. 

Over 60 per cent of Indian students reported being unable to participate in online learning due to the lack of a device, directly contributing to higher dropout rates. KEO -- short for Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source -- is Karnataka's low-cost bid to expand computer access.

Built on an open-source RISC-V chip and Linux OS, the device offers a full PC experience at budget pricing, with 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, and audio support, plus preloaded tools for learning, coding and productivity. KEO includes an on-device AI core, enabling AI to run locally without Internet access. It comes preloaded with BUDDH, an AI agent trained on the Karnataka DSERT syllabus to assist students even in low-connectivity regions. 

"KEONICS is leaning into its legacy and mission of driving electronics innovation," said Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS. "By adopting an open-source RISC-V stack, KEO strengthens Karnataka's commitment to accessible, locally adaptable, home-grown computing solutions," Gowda said. KEO will be deployed across schools, universities, small businesses, government offices and homes, creating direct pathways for digital learning, skilling and entrepreneurship. 

The KEO device will be formally unveiled by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inaugural ceremony of the Bengaluru Tech Summit this week. Following the launch, KEO will be showcased to the public throughout the summit, allowing students, startups, industry leaders and visitors to experience the device and understand its role in enabling mass-affordable, AI-ready computing across the state.  

-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

