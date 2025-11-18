HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
23:03
File image
File image
The counter intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained a government doctor and his wife for allegedly misusing their positions to mask unlawful activities including radicalizing local women, officials said. 

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted coordinated searches at four locations across the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag on Tuesday.

The searches were part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas, the officials said.

By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India, they added.

The officials made it clear that the searches were not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women
LIVE! J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women

ED arrests Al Falah chairman in money laundering case
ED arrests Al Falah chairman in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post
Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO