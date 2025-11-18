J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women

23:03

File image





The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted coordinated searches at four locations across the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag on Tuesday.





The searches were part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas, the officials said.





By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India, they added.





The officials made it clear that the searches were not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case. -- PTI

The counter intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained a government doctor and his wife for allegedly misusing their positions to mask unlawful activities including radicalizing local women, officials said.