HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'India must ensure Sheikh Hasina's safety at any cost'

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
11:30
image
Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Abhishek Manu Singhvi has reacted to the death sentence given to the ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Singhvi has expressed concern, stating that the sentence is a "chilling red flag" and emphasised that India must ensure her safety at any cost. In a post on X, Singhvi said, "death sentence 4 Sheikh Hasina is a chilling red flag. India must ensure her safety at any cost. India &South Asia cannot afford tragic repeat of Najibullah: abandoned, brutalised, erased. Hasina has been steadfast ally in security, stability & cooperation. We must not look away."

Singhvi, drawing a comparison to the fate of former Afghan President Najibullah, added that Sheikh Hasina has been a steadfast ally in security, stability, and cooperation, and that India must not look away. 

Hasina, 78, was tried in absentia, having been exiled in India since she was ousted from power in July 2024, and given the death sentence for "committing crimes against humanity." 

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday appealed to India to immediately extradite Hasina and the country's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Bangladesh claimed India was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC by 2:1 majority recalls verdict barring green clearances
LIVE! SC by 2:1 majority recalls verdict barring green clearances

Tej Pratap wants Centre to probe Lalu family feud
Tej Pratap wants Centre to probe Lalu family feud

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

Poll panel to 'verify' Bengal voters with AI help
Poll panel to 'verify' Bengal voters with AI help

The Election Commission is set to introduce artificial intelligence-based verification systems during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters,...

The Heroes Of Rezang La
The Heroes Of Rezang La

On November 18, 1962, 114 soldiers of the 13th Kumaon fought till the last man, and last bullet, in sub-zero temperatures, to beat back the huge Chinese army.We salute the Heroes of Rezang La.

UN: Verdict against Sheikh Hasina 'important', but...
UN: Verdict against Sheikh Hasina 'important', but...

The United Nations has said that the verdict against Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity is an 'important moment' for the victims, but expressed regret over the imposition of the death...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO