'India must ensure Sheikh Hasina's safety at any cost'

11:30





Singhvi has expressed concern, stating that the sentence is a "chilling red flag" and emphasised that India must ensure her safety at any cost. In a post on X, Singhvi said, "death sentence 4 Sheikh Hasina is a chilling red flag. India must ensure her safety at any cost. India &South Asia cannot afford tragic repeat of Najibullah: abandoned, brutalised, erased. Hasina has been steadfast ally in security, stability & cooperation. We must not look away."





Singhvi, drawing a comparison to the fate of former Afghan President Najibullah, added that Sheikh Hasina has been a steadfast ally in security, stability, and cooperation, and that India must not look away.





Hasina, 78, was tried in absentia, having been exiled in India since she was ousted from power in July 2024, and given the death sentence for "committing crimes against humanity."





Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday appealed to India to immediately extradite Hasina and the country's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Bangladesh claimed India was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty.

