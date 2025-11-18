RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has strongly criticized those who accused her of donating a 'filthy kidney' to her father and challenged them to an open debate. She also urged people to donate kidneys to those in need...
'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, advocating for a 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism and emphasizing the need for the SCO to...
Haryana DGP O P Singh visited Al Falah University in Faridabad to investigate security lapses after the discovery of a terror module linked to the university. The investigation follows a blast near the Red Fort and the busting of a...
