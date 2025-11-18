HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Bihar, two drug traffickers held

Tue, 18 November 2025
22:35
The police seized heroin valued at Rs six crore in the international market from two persons, including a woman, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The two residents of West Champaran district were caught near the Bariya bus stand in Muzaffarpur.

They were nabbed under a joint operation carried out by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Ahiyapur Police.

Talking to reporters here, City SP (West) Kiran Kumar said, "Muzaffarpur Police had received a tip-off from Bihar STF on Monday alerting them that traffickers would be passing through the Bariya bus stand area with a consignment of narcotics". 

Kumar said that the duo was transporting a one-kilogram consignment of heroin from Imphal and intended to deliver it to Uttar Pradesh.

The team conducted a cordon-and-search operation near the bus stand and apprehended both suspects.

The police said the seized bag contained a packet with 1016 grams of heroin. 

While its assessed value is around Rs 2 crore in India, its estimated price in the international market is nearly Rs 6 crore, the SP said. -- PTI

