Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Bihar, two drug traffickers held

22:35





The two residents of West Champaran district were caught near the Bariya bus stand in Muzaffarpur.





They were nabbed under a joint operation carried out by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Ahiyapur Police.





Talking to reporters here, City SP (West) Kiran Kumar said, "Muzaffarpur Police had received a tip-off from Bihar STF on Monday alerting them that traffickers would be passing through the Bariya bus stand area with a consignment of narcotics".





Kumar said that the duo was transporting a one-kilogram consignment of heroin from Imphal and intended to deliver it to Uttar Pradesh.





The team conducted a cordon-and-search operation near the bus stand and apprehended both suspects.





The police said the seized bag contained a packet with 1016 grams of heroin.





While its assessed value is around Rs 2 crore in India, its estimated price in the international market is nearly Rs 6 crore, the SP said. -- PTI

