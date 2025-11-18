HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt introduces next-gen e-passports to check fraud

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
19:36
image
In a major upgrade of its passport-related system, the government has introduced a next-generation "e-passport" that combines both paper and electronic elements, a step that also seeks to detect and check forgery, impersonation and other fraudulent acts. 

A senior official of the ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said old legacy passports, which have not expired, will continue to remain valid till 2035 or until their expiry. 

The MEA recently announced the successful rollout of the upgraded version of its flagship Passport Seva Programme, which includes the Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0), the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0), and the e-Passport, for citizens in India and those who are residing abroad. 

The e-passport is a hybrid passport that combines both paper and electronic elements. -- PTI

It features an embedded radio frequency identification chip and an antenna, which store and secure the holder's data in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards, the officials said. 

The passport's critical information is printed on its data page as well as stored in the chip, thus making it harder to forge, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM: BJP's Union minister
LIVE! Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM: BJP's Union minister

'Suicide bombing is martyrdom op': Delhi bomber in video
'Suicide bombing is martyrdom op': Delhi bomber in video

Data extracted from the mobile phone of the Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, reveals a video justifying the attack as a 'martyrdom operation'. The evidence was unearthed following the interrogation of Umar's brother, Zahoor...

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post
Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO