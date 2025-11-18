Govt introduces next-gen e-passports to check fraud

19:36





A senior official of the ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said old legacy passports, which have not expired, will continue to remain valid till 2035 or until their expiry.





The MEA recently announced the successful rollout of the upgraded version of its flagship Passport Seva Programme, which includes the Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0), the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0), and the e-Passport, for citizens in India and those who are residing abroad.





The e-passport is a hybrid passport that combines both paper and electronic elements. -- PTI





It features an embedded radio frequency identification chip and an antenna, which store and secure the holder's data in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards, the officials said.





The passport's critical information is printed on its data page as well as stored in the chip, thus making it harder to forge, they said. -- PTI

In a major upgrade of its passport-related system, the government has introduced a next-generation "e-passport" that combines both paper and electronic elements, a step that also seeks to detect and check forgery, impersonation and other fraudulent acts.