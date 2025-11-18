HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ganja plants worth Rs 50cr destroyed in Tripura's Sepahijala

Tue, 18 November 2025
23:32
Ganja plants worth Rs 50 crore were destroyed in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Tuesday, the police said.

The ganja plants were grown on forest land in various locations, they said.

"About 12 lakh semi-mature cannabis plants, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore, were detected and destroyed, in a significant blow to illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the region," SP Bijoy Debbarma said.

The day-long operation was carried out on 120 plots of land, he said.

"We have already registered three FIRs in connection with earlier operations. We are committed to taking action against all ganja cultivators," he said.

Around 500 jawans from Tripura State Rifles (TSR), district police and CRPF joined the operation. -- PTI

