Four arrested for robbing jeweller at gunpoint in Jharkhand

The robbed gold and silver ornaments, worth about Rs 1.5 crore, have been recovered, they said.





The jeweller was returning home on Sunday night from his shop in Barhi Chowk when armed men on two motorcycles intercepted him, and snatched his bags containing the ornaments before fleeing, they added.





"We have arrested four persons, and one accused is still absconding. We have recovered the robbed gold and silver ornaments from the possession of the arrested individuals," superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said.





An SUV, a motorcycle, three country-made pistols, six cartridges and two mobile phones have been recovered from those arrested, she said.





In a separate operation in Ranchi, a suspected member of the KSS gang was arrested on Monday night.





He was identified as Gaurav Rai alias Shera, a resident of Bihar's Bhojpur, the police said.





He was arrested when a vehicle check drive was underway in the Chutia police station area, they said.





"We arrested the henchman of the KSS gang and recovered a loaded pistol from him. The gang, operated by Sujeet Sinha, is involved in extorting businessmen, doctors, and coal miners," a police officer said. -- PTI

