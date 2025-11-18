HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Four arrested for robbing jeweller at gunpoint in Jharkhand

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
19:44
image
Four people were arrested in connection with the robbery of ornaments from a jeweller at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, the police said on Tuesday. 

The robbed gold and silver ornaments, worth about Rs 1.5 crore, have been recovered, they said. 

The jeweller was returning home on Sunday night from his shop in Barhi Chowk when armed men on two motorcycles intercepted him, and snatched his bags containing the ornaments before fleeing, they added. 

"We have arrested four persons, and one accused is still absconding. We have recovered the robbed gold and silver ornaments from the possession of the arrested individuals," superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said. 

An SUV, a motorcycle, three country-made pistols, six cartridges and two mobile phones have been recovered from those arrested, she said. 

In a separate operation in Ranchi, a suspected member of the KSS gang was arrested on Monday night. 

He was identified as Gaurav Rai alias Shera, a resident of Bihar's Bhojpur, the police said. 

He was arrested when a vehicle check drive was underway in the Chutia police station area, they said. 

"We arrested the henchman of the KSS gang and recovered a loaded pistol from him. The gang, operated by Sujeet Sinha, is involved in extorting businessmen, doctors, and coal miners," a police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM: BJP's Union minister
LIVE! Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM: BJP's Union minister

'Suicide bombing is martyrdom op': Delhi bomber in video
'Suicide bombing is martyrdom op': Delhi bomber in video

Data extracted from the mobile phone of the Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, reveals a video justifying the attack as a 'martyrdom operation'. The evidence was unearthed following the interrogation of Umar's brother, Zahoor...

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post
Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO