ECI to conduct 'special revision' of electoral roll in Assam

Tue, 18 November 2025
08:20
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026.

This 'special revision' is not the same as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the EC in 12 states and union territories, given Assam's distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

According to a letter addressed to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan said, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision (SR) u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam."

During the SIR drive being carried out in other states, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with conducting house-to-house verification using blank forms. However, according to EC, the BLOs in Assam will be given a pre-filled register to verify existing electors.

"ERO of each Assembly Constituency shall be responsible for ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while at the same time no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll," the letter read. -- ANI

