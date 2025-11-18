HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Don't blindly trust everything AI tells you: Sundar Pichai

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
16:34
Google boss Sundar Pichai
Google boss Sundar Pichai
Google boss Sundar Pichai has cautioned users not to "blindly trust" everything artificial intelligence tells them, even as he struck a warning note for companies to watch out for an AI investment bubble burst that no one would be immune to. 

In an interview with the BBC, the Indian-American CEO of Alphabet -- the parent company of Google -- pointed out that AI models are "prone to errors" and urged users to balance them alongside other tools. 

Pichai said this highlighted the importance of having a rich information ecosystem, rather than solely relying on AI technology. 

"This is why people also use Google search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information," Pichai told the BBC. 

He said that while AI tools were helpful "if you want to creatively write something', people "have to learn to use these tools for what they're good at, and not blindly trust everything they say'. 

In May, Google introduced an "AI Mode' into its search using its Gemini chatbot, aimed at an experience of talking to an expert. 

"We take pride in the amount of work we put in to give us as accurate information as possible, but the current state-of-the-art AI technology is prone to some errors," he said. 

The world's leading tech expert went on to reflect that while the growth of AI investment had been an "extraordinary moment", there was some "irrationality" in the current AI boom. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't blindly trust everything AI tells you: Sundar Pichai
LIVE! Don't blindly trust everything AI tells you: Sundar Pichai

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post
Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

Amit Shah had set Nov 30 deadline to eliminate Hidma
Amit Shah had set Nov 30 deadline to eliminate Hidma

Madavi Hidma, the dreaded Maoists 'commander,' was killed by security forces 12 days before the November 30 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the most wanted Naxalite, sources said on Tuesday.

It's Time For Rahul Gandhi To Step Aside
It's Time For Rahul Gandhi To Step Aside

Democracy in India is too important to be left to a leader with a limited appeal.If Rahul Gandhi cares for India, he should step aside for a new crop of leaders, suggests Harishchandra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO