Delhi Pollution: SC Wants To Know How Efficient AQI Monitoring Stations Are

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Justices Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, asked the administration to clarify the type of monitoring equipment in use and its accuracy, directing that the response be filed within two days.





"Let GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) file an affidavit explaining the nature of equipment being used and their efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. Please bring it the day after tomorrow (November 19)," the Bench said.





The issue came to light after Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) Aparajita Singh drew the court's attention to media reports suggesting that water sprinkling was taking place around several monitoring points in the capital.





The central government, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati contested the allegation, saying such videos were being circulated for political reasons and that water spraying was occurring across the city as part of regular dust-control measures.





At this point, CJI Gavai remarked, "I saw the sprinkling around the Supreme Court too." Singh also told the court that incidents of stubble burning were not being accurately reflected in official records.





Although the Bench noted that the latest status report indicated a drop in cases, from around 28,000 to roughly 4,000, Singh said experts believed the figures did not present a true picture. She also pointed out that both the Commission for Air Quality Management and independent specialists had flagged concerns about undercounting.





The amicus curiae said that farmers often resort to burning crop residue due to narrow harvesting windows, and that Punjab had indicated that a compensation of Rs 100 per quintal from the Centre could help discourage the practice.





Singh also said that the machinery for stubble disposal was being distributed since 2018, but the scale of support has remained insufficient. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a group of advocates who have intervened in the MC Mehta case, submitted that despite periodic interventions, pollution levels in Delhi had worsened this year.





He referred to rising cases of lung cancer and argued that the health emergency warranted stronger measures. The existing regulatory bodies, he said, lacked the capacity to address the crisis and needed firmer oversight.





The Bench then asked if a year-long suspension of stone crushers and certain construction machinery was feasible. On this, the government counsel argued that sweeping bans would impair economic activity and that all developing nations face similar tensions between growth and environmental constraints.





The court called for coordinated efforts from the Union environment ministry and the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to address the situation effectively. The matter will be taken up again on November 19.





Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

