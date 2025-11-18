HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi court sends former Jaypee Infratech MD to 14 days' judicial custody

Tue, 18 November 2025
18:39
A Delhi court on Tuesday sent former Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur, arrested in a money laundering case, to 14 days' judicial custody. 

On November 13, he was remanded to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate. 

Gaur was produced before a sessions court on completion of his custodial interrogation, following which it allowed the agency's plea seeking 14-day jail for the accused. 

The ED arrested Gaur on November 13 in a case linked to a Rs 14,599 crore "fraud" with homebuyers. 

The federal agency alleged that the funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for the construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, defrauding the buyers and leaving their projects incomplete. 

It claimed that two companies, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), collected over Rs 33,000 crore for the construction of residential projects -- Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens -- in Noida and Greater Noida, respectively. -- PTI

