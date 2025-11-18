HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: J-K police inspect lockers of doctors

Tue, 18 November 2025
14:03
In the wake of several doctors being suspected of their involvement in the Delhi blast case, Jammu and Kashmir Police and hospital administration inspected the lockers of staff and doctors at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital in Jammu. 

Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Dara Singh, said that such checks have intensified after the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital, which killed 15 people and left several others injured on November 10. The hospital administration has formed a committee of four members to conduct the checks. 

"We were already conducting this exercise, but it has been intensified after the Delhi blast. Today, too, we broke the lock of an almirah in the presence of security. We have formed a committee of four members for this," Dr Dara Singh said. -- ANI

