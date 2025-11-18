Delhi blast: Did Al Falah group have shell network?

13:06





The Al Falah University has come under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 15 people and injured many others.





The suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was associated with the varsity.





Officials close to the investigation told ANI that the financial probe agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) earlier this week and followed it with a series of pre-dawn raids at 25 locations linked to the university, its trustees and related entities across Delhi, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday.





"The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities, use of shell companies, accommodation entities and money laundering. The role of the Al-Falah Trust and its financial managers is now at the centre of the ED's inquiry," the sources said as the ED team is busy conducting its searches at the 25 locations since 5 am.





The ED teams have also learnt to have covered "individuals responsible for handling the university's finances, administrative flows, and documentation, after preliminary findings flagged irregular patterns across multiple entities tied to the group."





A cluster of nine shell companies registered at the same address has also drawn the agency's attention, and the investigators believe these entities were created to route funds or obscure beneficial ownership.





"Nine shell companies linked to the Al-Falah group, all registered at a single address, are under examination," said the officials.





They confirmed that early examination has revealed several red flags consistent with shell-company behaviour, including "no physical presence or evidence of utilities at their declared business premises; common mobile numbers and email IDs being used across multiple companies, accounts and filings; no EPFO or ESIC compliance, inconsistent with reported operational scale; overlapping directors and signatories, with weak KYC trails; minimal salary disbursal through formal channels and absence of HR records; and synchronized dates of incorporation and identical contact details across firms."





Officials have also noted prima facie discrepancies in claims made regarding University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recognition, prompting the ED to coordinate with the concerned regulatory authorities to verify the authenticity of documents submitted by the university and its trusts. -- ANI

