BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 18 November 2025
18:45
Snapping the six-day winning streak, benchmark Sensex dropped by nearly 278 points and the Nifty closed below the 26,000-mark due to profit-taking in IT, metal and capital goods shares amid a weak trend in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 277.93 points or 0.33 percent to settle at 84,673.02. 

During the day, it dropped 392.59 points or 0.46 percent to 84,558.36. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 103.40 points or 0.40 percent to 25,910.05. 

Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and Bharat Electronics were the major laggards.

Data extracted from the mobile phone of the Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, reveals a video justifying the attack as a 'martyrdom operation'. The evidence was unearthed following the interrogation of Umar's brother, Zahoor...

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

