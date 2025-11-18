BSE Sensex top losers today

18:45





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 277.93 points or 0.33 percent to settle at 84,673.02.





During the day, it dropped 392.59 points or 0.46 percent to 84,558.36.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 103.40 points or 0.40 percent to 25,910.05.





Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and Bharat Electronics were the major laggards.

Snapping the six-day winning streak, benchmark Sensex dropped by nearly 278 points and the Nifty closed below the 26,000-mark due to profit-taking in IT, metal and capital goods shares amid a weak trend in global markets.