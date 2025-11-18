HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bomb threat halts Kashi-Dadar express in UP's Bhadohi

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
21:58
File image
File image
The Kashi-Dadar Express was halted at Bhadohi railway station after authorities received information about a bomb or some suspected object on board on Tuesday, officials said.

A senior police officer said the train, travelling from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, was stopped at 1:38 pm and subjected to an intensive search operation that continued until 4:45 pm.

No suspicious item was found, and the train was later allowed to proceed.

The sudden halt, heavy deployment of police personnel, and the presence of sniffer dogs and a bomb disposal squad caused anxiety among passengers.

Varanasi GRP Circle Officer Kunwar Prabhat Singh said a man identified as Jai had informed the Prayagraj railway control room about a bomb or suspicious object on the train.

At the time of the call, the train was near Kapshethi station in Varanasi district, following which it was directed to stop at Bhadohi.

Singh said GRP teams, along with Bhadohi police, Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Singh, PAC personnel, and RPF officials, conducted a thorough search of all coaches.

After confirming that no threat existed, the train resumed its journey. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in Delhi blast case
LIVE! ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in Delhi blast case

'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me: Lalu's daughter
'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me: Lalu's daughter

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has strongly criticized those who accused her of donating a 'filthy kidney' to her father and challenged them to an open debate. She also urged people to donate kidneys to those in need...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

'Will defend our people against terror': Jaishankar at SCO
'Will defend our people against terror': Jaishankar at SCO

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, advocating for a 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism and emphasizing the need for the SCO to...

DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout
DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout

Haryana DGP O P Singh visited Al Falah University in Faridabad to investigate security lapses after the discovery of a terror module linked to the university. The investigation follows a blast near the Red Fort and the busting of a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO