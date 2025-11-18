HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP MLA Suresh Kumar dons role of traffic constable in Bengaluru

Tue, 18 November 2025
17:08
BJP MLA Suresh Kumar/File image
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Kumar on Tuesday donned the role of a traffic police constable and managed peak hour traffic for two hours at the city's Bhashyam Circle. 

Terming the experience as "good", he vowed to help traffic police in managing the traffic for an hour on every Monday. 

The former minister performed duty as a traffic constable as part of the "Traffic Cop for a Day", an innovative experiment launched by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, which provides opportunity for citizens to work along with officers or staff of the jurisdictional station, by registering through the BTP ASTraM app. 

"I gained immense experience by working as a traffic police constable for a day, and I enjoyed this work. This initiative by the Bengaluru Traffic Police is truly welcome. The experience of controlling traffic during the peak hour at Bhashyam Circle in Rajaji Nagar this morning was unforgettable," Kumar said in a facebook post. 

He has also shared a video where he can be seen wearing a traffic police jacket and working along with other police personnel, managing traffic, interacting with them, manning the signal control post, and questioning the public who violated traffic rules at the junction. 

"Today in a way is a festive atmosphere for me. We celebrate and participate in various festivals and events, but the experience I gained as traffic police personnel is unique, as I personally got to know the way the commuters follow or react to the traffic rules, and how they respond, when an effort is made to make them understand the rules," Kumar said in the video post. -- PTI

