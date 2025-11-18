HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Bihar: BJP names Maurya as observer for legislature party meet

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
23:59
UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image
UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image
The BJP on Tuesday appointed Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Bihar.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been made co-observers.

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Keshav Prasad Maurya, deputy chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, as the central observer for the election of the Leader of the Legislature Party in Bihar," party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women
LIVE! J-K doc, wife held on charges of radicalising women

ED arrests Al Falah chairman in money laundering case
ED arrests Al Falah chairman in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'
'Why Would A Doctor Become A Suicide Bomber?'

'Why would a highly qualified doctor with a promising future choose to wage war against his own country?'

Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post
Intense lobbying on as both JD-U, BJP want speaker's post

Intense lobbying continues among NDA partners in Bihar to finalize cabinet berths and the Assembly Speaker post ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Consensus is being sought between BJP and JD(U) for the Speaker's position, while new...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO