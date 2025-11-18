Bihar: BJP names Maurya as observer for legislature party meet

23:59

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image





Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been made co-observers.





"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Keshav Prasad Maurya, deputy chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, as the central observer for the election of the Leader of the Legislature Party in Bihar," party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement. -- PTI

