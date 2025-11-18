Baba Siddique murder accused Anmol deported to India

19:55

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi/ANI Photo





Bishnoi, also a wanted accused in the case related to a firing on Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday, he added.





The Mumbai police had sent two proposals about his extradition, the official said, adding there are multiple cases registered against the gangster across the country, and the Union government will decide to which agency his custody should be given first.





Earlier this month, investigating agencies had got information that Bishnoi, who kept moving between the United States and Canada, had been detained in Canada.





He was reportedly carrying a Russian Passport, procured on the basis of a forged document, the official said.





NCP leader and Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique told PTI that he had received an email informing that Anmol Bishnoi had been "removed" from the United States.





"This means he is not in the United States and should be brought to India and tried for his crimes, " the former MLA added. -- PTI

