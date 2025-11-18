Ayodhya Ram Temple to hoist tricolour on Nov 25

00:11





More than 100 additional CISF personnel will be deployed at the Ayodhya airport for heightened security, airport director Dhirendra Singh said.





"Considering the VVIPs arriving in their chartered planes, land management has been done for about 60 chartered planes. But the parking of the planes will be done at nearby airports," Singh said.





Alongside a special lounge for PM Modi, six VIP lounges are being prepared for other dignitaries including the governor and the chief minister, the officials said.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review arrangements for the event on Tuesday, they said.





Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has requested invitees to reach Ayodhya on November 24, officials of the Trust said.





The Trust has acquired 1,600 rooms in different hotels along with tent cities to accommodate the invitees, they said. -- PTI

