HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ayodhya Ram Temple to hoist tricolour on Nov 25

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
00:11
image
Nearly 60 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on November 25 when the flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Ram Mandir, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPs, officials said on Monday. 

More than 100 additional CISF personnel will be deployed at the Ayodhya airport for heightened security, airport director Dhirendra Singh said. 

"Considering the VVIPs arriving in their chartered planes, land management has been done for about 60 chartered planes. But the parking of the planes will be done at nearby airports," Singh said. 

Alongside a special lounge for PM Modi, six VIP lounges are being prepared for other dignitaries including the governor and the chief minister, the officials said. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review arrangements for the event on Tuesday, they said. 

Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has requested invitees to reach Ayodhya on November 24, officials of the Trust said. 

The Trust has acquired 1,600 rooms in different hotels along with tent cities to accommodate the invitees, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya Ram Temple to hoist tricolour on Nov 25
LIVE! Ayodhya Ram Temple to hoist tricolour on Nov 25

Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names
Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names

NDA partners engage in intense lobbying to finalize cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. The new cabinet is expected to include fresh faces from BJP and JD(U), along with...

'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'
'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'

'Modi and Shah made it clear that the next government will be led by Nitishji.'

NIA nabs Delhi bomber's J-K aide linked to drone, rocket
NIA nabs Delhi bomber's J-K aide linked to drone, rocket

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives.

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity committed during protests against her government.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO