8 Indian Dishes And Their Global Cousins

Many Indian favourites have surprising global twins that nearly mirror our flavours, techniques or eating style.





There are sometimes easy explanations, because food, especially good food, travels fast, maybe getting mildly modified along the way, with invaders, migrants, explorers, settlers, traders, often along well known paths, like the Silk Route or on the Indian Ocean routes. That explains why both Italy and China love their noodles. Or why Balti Chicken is a hot UK favourite.





Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff identifies a few of these intriguing culinary doppelgangers.





Across continents and cultures, people unknowingly cook similar dishes -- same idea, slightly different ingredients or different methods of preparation.