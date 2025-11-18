HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 injured after 'indiscriminate' firing on car in Punjab

Tue, 18 November 2025
Five persons sustained bullet injuries after three persons in a car opened indiscriminate fire at their vehicle on Monday in Banga in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, the police said. 

More than 15 bullets are said to have been fired by the assailants near the Banga bus stand, though police said investigation will give a clearer picture on the matter. 

Three persons in a car opened fire at the occupants of an SUV, leaving five persons injured, a police official said. 

The assailants and the victims belonged to Banga and there could be an old enmity between them, the official said. 

The victims have been identified as Honey, Rimple, Sujal, Mandeep and Sahil and they have been referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana. 

Police said two of three accused have been identified as Ajay and Saurabh. -- PTI

