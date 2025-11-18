'2020 Delhi riots were pre-planned, not spontaneous'

15:12





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that there was an attempt to divide the society on communal lines and it was not merely an agitation against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.





"First of all, that myth to be busted. This was not a spontaneous riot. It was a well designed, well crafted, well orchestrated, pre-planned riot. That will emerge from the evidence collected... "Speech after speech, statement after statement, there was attempt to divide the society on communal lines. It was not merely an agitation against some act.





"Sharjeel Imam says it's his heartfelt wish for 'chakka jaam' for every city where Muslims reside. Not just in Delhi," Mehta submitted. The Solicitor General said a narrative is being built on social media that something very serious is going on with young people. However, the accused themselves are responsible for the delay in trial.





Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, for Delhi police, is currently arguing and the hearing is underway. Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Rehman were booked under the anti-terror law and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). PTI

Strongly opposing the bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots in the city, Delhi police told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it was not a spontaneous riot but an attack on the sovereignty of the nation.