10 Superfoods For A Sharper, Keener Brain

According to Harvard Medical School, right from the age of 20 the metabolism is in decline.





Cells, and tissues formed of cells and organs formed from tissues, from the time they were born begin deteriorating, as per Harvard Medical School.





It follows that the brain is on a downward descent too, early on, as well. Nerve cells decrease, synapses reduce and plaque (protein build ups outside nerve cells) and tangles (clumpy twists of protein inside neurons) develop in the brain, explains Harvard Medical School.





Your body begins ageing far earlier in your life than you imagined.