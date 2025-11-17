HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman posing as nurse flees with infant from Kolkata hospital

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
22:04
image
A woman disappeared with an infant from a hospital in Kolkata after posing as a nurse and befriending the child's mother on Monday, the police said. 

The family filed a complaint with the police after the incident that occurred in a government-run children's hospital. 

The child's mother, Manjula Bibi of Kashipur in South 24 Parganas district, told the police that she met the woman while travelling in a bus to the hospital with her baby. 

"The accused woman claimed to be working as a nurse in the hospital. The two entered the hospital together. After the child was examined, the mother went to buy medicines leaving the baby with her. When she returned, both were missing," the police officer said. 

Unable to trace them in the hospital, the family lodged a complaint at Phoolbagan Police Station, he said. 

"We have started an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused woman," the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC seeks Maha reply on FIR against Raj Thackeray
LIVE! HC seeks Maha reply on FIR against Raj Thackeray

Delhi bomber Umar's co-conspirator held in Srinagar
Delhi bomber Umar's co-conspirator held in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives.

Amir gave Umar safe house, helped with bomb: NIA to court
Amir gave Umar safe house, helped with bomb: NIA to court

Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, has been remanded in 10 days' NIA custody. The agency seeks to unravel the conspiracy behind the inter-state "white collar" terror module.

Hand over convicted Hasina, Bangladesh urges India
Hand over convicted Hasina, Bangladesh urges India

Bangladesh's interim government has called on India to extradite Sheikh Hasina after she was sentenced to death in absentia. The move has sparked reactions from various political parties.

'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'
'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'

'The possibility of Nitish Babu continuing at least for some time is very much there, but don't rule out the artistic possibility of a leadership change executed very elegantly.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO