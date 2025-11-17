Why Have 2 JD-U Leaders Flown To Delhi?

22:21

Singh and Jha flew to Delhi on Monday night.





On Monday noon incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan and requested him to dissolve the current assembly on November 19, a day before the likely swearing-in ceremony of a new NDA government in the state.





The BJP emerged as the single largest party this election by winning 89 of 243 seats.





The JD-U won 85 seats,four less than BJP but is adamant that Nitish Kumar should continue as chief minister.





A large section in the BJP wants to replace Nitish by one of its own as chief minister this time. -- M I Khan in Patna

