UP: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bareilly; all personnel safe

21:09

Villagers gather around the IAF helicopter after making an emergency landing in a UP farmland./ANI Photo





Defence PRO Shantanu Pratap confirmed the incident, stating that the pilot carried out a precautionary and safe landing after detecting a technical fault mid-flight.





"All IAF personnel on board are safe. There has been no injury or damage on the ground. A rescue team has been dispatched to the site," he said.





The helicopter touched down in an open field near Mirganj, drawing a large crowd of villagers.





The police and IAF teams reached the scene promptly and cordoned off the area to prevent public entry.





IAF officials said another helicopter was sent to the site immediately after the incident.





All the personnel and officers onboard the faulty aircraft were flown back to the airbase, while the ALH remained in the field for technical inspection. -- PTI

An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in Bareilly on Monday after developing a technical snag during a routine training mission, officials said.