HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Terror module crackdown: Dry-fruit seller dies of burns

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
10:00
image
A dry fruit seller, who had set himself on fire after being picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, officials said on Monday. 

Bilal Ahmad Wani had himself on fire on Sunday in Qazigund. He was referred to the SMHS hospital here after his condition worsened at a Anantnag hospital late on Sunday, the officials said.

They said Wani succumbed to burn injuries half past midnight. Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. While Bilal was subsequently released, his son remains in custody for questioning, they said. 

Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case. While Muzaffar is currently believed to be in Afghanistan, his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terror module crackdown: Dry-fruit seller dies of burns
LIVE! Terror module crackdown: Dry-fruit seller dies of burns

'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'
'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'

'The possibility of Nitish Babu continuing at least for some time is very much there, but don't rule out the artistic possibility of a leadership change executed very elegantly.'

Assam Min's 'gobi farming' post on NDA's Bihar win sparks row
Assam Min's 'gobi farming' post on NDA's Bihar win sparks row

An Assam Cabinet minister's use of 'gobi farming' imagery after the Bihar election results has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who allege it references the Bhagalpur communal riots.

'Rahul Can't Play Victim All The Time'
'Rahul Can't Play Victim All The Time'

'Rahul Gandhi's problem is that he doesn't think big.''He looks more like an activist, while politics is like a game of chess. You attack and then defend and have a game-plan.'

Why actor Neetu Chandra was removed as Bihar election icon
Why actor Neetu Chandra was removed as Bihar election icon

Chandra, a native of Patna, appeared in several Bollywood movies such as 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and 'Garam Masala'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO